1 Week Down and Just 51 More To Go…

Jan 8, 2020 @ 6:00am

Where’s my WFLS Walkers?

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra,Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, and Kim?

Are you getting your walks in?  I’ve been walking everyday on my treadmill in my basement for a week now.  From 15, 20 or 30 minutes.  I even have the best audience while I’m on the treadmill.  Tyrion kicks around his little toys or just sits and stares at me.  haha

Wednesday, 1/1- 30 min @1.2 miles

Thursday, 1/2- 30 min @1.05 miles

Friday, 1/3- 20 miles @0.6 mile

Saturday, 1/4- 30 min @1 mile

Sunday, 1/5- 30 min @1.03 miles

Monday, 1/6- 15 min @1/2 mile

Tuesday, 1/7- 15 min @1/2 mile

 

Let’s walk everyday for at least 15 minutes to motivate and support one another.

Are you in?  Email me at Bonnie@wfls.com

