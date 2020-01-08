1 Week Down and Just 51 More To Go…
Where’s my WFLS Walkers?
Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra,Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, and Kim?
Are you getting your walks in? I’ve been walking everyday on my treadmill in my basement for a week now. From 15, 20 or 30 minutes. I even have the best audience while I’m on the treadmill. Tyrion kicks around his little toys or just sits and stares at me. haha
Wednesday, 1/1- 30 min @1.2 miles
Thursday, 1/2- 30 min @1.05 miles
Friday, 1/3- 20 miles @0.6 mile
Saturday, 1/4- 30 min @1 mile
Sunday, 1/5- 30 min @1.03 miles
Monday, 1/6- 15 min @1/2 mile
Tuesday, 1/7- 15 min @1/2 mile
Let’s walk everyday for at least 15 minutes to motivate and support one another.
Are you in? Email me at Bonnie@wfls.com