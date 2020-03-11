      Weather Alert

10 Weeks Down and Just 42 More To Go…

Mar 11, 2020 @ 8:37am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

Can you believe we have been walking for 10 straight weeks now?  Where’s my WFLS Walkers?  Are you still walking everyday like me?

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda and Betsy?

Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:

Wednesday, 3/4- 15 min @1/2 mile

Thursday, 3/5- 15 min @1/2 mile

Friday, 3/6- 20 miles @0.6 miles

Saturday, 3/7- 1 hour @2 miles

Sunday, 3/8- 1 hour @2.1 miles

Monday, 3/9- 15 min @1/2 mile

Tuesday, 3/10- 15 min @1/2 mile

 

Walk at least 15 minutes and we can help motivate and support one another.

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

