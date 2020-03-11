10 Weeks Down and Just 42 More To Go…
Can you believe we have been walking for 10 straight weeks now? Where’s my WFLS Walkers? Are you still walking everyday like me?
Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda and Betsy?
Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:
Wednesday, 3/4- 15 min @1/2 mile
Thursday, 3/5- 15 min @1/2 mile
Friday, 3/6- 20 miles @0.6 miles
Saturday, 3/7- 1 hour @2 miles
Sunday, 3/8- 1 hour @2.1 miles
Monday, 3/9- 15 min @1/2 mile
Tuesday, 3/10- 15 min @1/2 mile
Walk at least 15 minutes and we can help motivate and support one another.
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.