Starting Thursday, December 7th…we’re giving you 12 Days of Kenny & Luke! It’s your chance to win tickets to see Kenny Chesney in concert at FedEx Field on May 25th or your chance to win tickets to see Luke Combs in concert at FedEx Field in July 2024!

December 7th & 8th…Steve & Tiffany will have your chance to win tickets to Kenny Chesney; Jeff will have your chance to win tickets to Luke Combs. December 11th – 15th…Steve & Tiffany will have your chance to win tickets to Luke Combs; Jeff will have your chance to win tickets to Kenny Chesney. Finally, December 18th – 22nd…Steve & Tiffany will have your chance to win tickets to Kenny Chesney; Jeff will have your chance to win tickets to Luke Combs!