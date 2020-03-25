12 Weeks Down and Just 40 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
Gyms are all closed while we wait out Covid-19. But you can still get outside and do your walk. Or if you have a treadmill at home dust it off and get to walking.
How’s my walkers doing? Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda and Betsy?
I’m still walking on the treadmill in my basement. I love to watch videos from my favorite gardening vlogger, Garden Answer. Makes the time fly by.
Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:
Wednesday, 3/18- 30 min @1 mile
Thursday, 3/19- 20 min @0.6 miles
Friday, 3/20- 15 min @1/2 mile
Saturday, 3/21- 45 min @1 1/2 miles
Sunday, 3/22- 20 min @0.6 miles
Monday, 3/23- 15 min @1/2 mile
Tuesday, 3/24- 15 min @1/2 mile
How much have you walked? Let me know on Fbk or email me.
Walk at least 15 to 20 minutes each day. We can help motivate and support one another.
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.