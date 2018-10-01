Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you again to Erin for sharing one of her family’s newest chickens. They recently got 8 more new chickens bringing their total to 16 now.
But if you do chicken math that’s really only 4 chickens. 🙂
This is Bryce holding Minnie Pearl who is a Silver Laced Polish. She’s beautiful and her hair is crazy! She’s gonna need a chicken headband.
Send me your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
