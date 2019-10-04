12th Annual Healing Hearts Walk to Remember- (This Sunday 10/6)
It’s a subject that no one ever talks about but it’s very real. I have three pregnancy losses. (Miller Baby 1, Miller Baby 2, and Miller Baby 3) If you have been through this you know it’s not easy and it’s something you will remember for the rest of your life. You can walk for your angel babies.
The LLost Foundations 12th Annual Healing Hearts Walk to Remember will be held this SUNDAY, October 6th at Old Mill Park, in Fredericksburg VA.
Check-in and in-person Registration begins at noon and the Walk to start at 1pm.
Anyone whose life has been touched by the loss of a baby is encouraged to attend. The memorial walk provides families with an opportunity to remember and acknowledge their baby’s life along with others who have endured similar tragedies.
Registration is FREE! There is no cost to attend. Please consider donating to the cause! All proceeds from the Walk will go to support LLOST’s Treasured Memories Campaign, which provides donations to local area hospitals’ perinatal bereavement programs and also helps those who are struggling to afford funeral and burial expenses for their child.
Register here.
There will be BBQ from Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ (www.shawnsbbq.com)…bring your lawn chairs and stay to eat! There’s no set donation amount per person for food, but just ask that you donate what you see fit.
I’m also here for you if you need to talk. *hugs*