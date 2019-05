It’s race weekend here in Frederickburg. The Marine Corps Historic Half-Marathon and the Semper 5ive is set for this Sunday, May 19th.

Be sure to pick up your packets with your bibs Friday (4pm-8pm) or Saturday (9am-6pm) at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. While you are there check out the Healthy Lifestyle Expo.

Map

Schedule

Road Closures

Good luck to all the runners and to Team WFLS! Jessica Cash from the WFLS Morning Show and 14 listeners for Team WFLS will be running in the Half-Marathon.