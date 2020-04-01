13 Weeks Down and Just 39 More To Go…
How’s my walkers doing? Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda and Betsy? Thank you to Tammy N. for joining last week.
Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:
Wednesday, 3/25- 20 min @0.7 miles
Thursday, 3/26- 20 min @0.7 miles
Friday, 3/27- 15 min @1/2 mile
Saturday, 3/28- 40 min @1/2 mile
Sunday, 3/29- 15 min @1/2 mile
Monday, 3/30- 20 min @0.7 miles
Tuesday, 3/31- 20 min @0.7 miles
Walk at least 15 to 20 minutes each day. You can walk outside or on a treadmill you have at home. We can help motivate and support one another.
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.