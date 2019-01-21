Meet My Chicken Monday

Molly wants to know if you’ve submitted your chickens for “Meet My Chicken Monday”?  They can be famous!  🙂

Molly is my only lady who likes the snow.  The picture below is from the snow we got the weekend of 12th/13th.  Have you ever seen so many chicken foot prints?  One would think I had more than 4 chickens.  hahahahahaha

Your chickens can be featured here at WFLS.com and on the air at 93.3.

Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do.  There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.  🙂

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post?  Then click here to find a past post.

***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook.  Like and Follow us!  🙂

