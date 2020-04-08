      Weather Alert

14 Weeks Down and Just 38 More To Go…

Apr 8, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

Alrighty friends, if you’ve been walking with me since January 1st you will be happy to know that we have now walked everyday for 14 weeks!  How awesome is that?

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy?

I walked on my treadmill and here’s how I did for week 14.

Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:

Wednesday, 4/1- 20 min @0.7 miles

Thursday, 4/2- 20 min @0.7 miles

Friday, 4/3- 15 min @1/2 mile

Saturday, 4/4-  15 min @1/2 mile

Sunday, 4/5- 20 min @0.7 miles

Monday, 4/6- 20 min @0.7 miles

Tuesday, 4/7- 20 min @0.7 miles

 

Walk outside or on a treadmill you have at home.We can help motivate and support one another.

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

TAGS
go for a walk goals motivation support walk walking walking everyday walking with listeners wfls