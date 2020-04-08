14 Weeks Down and Just 38 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
Alrighty friends, if you’ve been walking with me since January 1st you will be happy to know that we have now walked everyday for 14 weeks! How awesome is that?
Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy?
I walked on my treadmill and here’s how I did for week 14.
Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:
Wednesday, 4/1- 20 min @0.7 miles
Thursday, 4/2- 20 min @0.7 miles
Friday, 4/3- 15 min @1/2 mile
Saturday, 4/4- 15 min @1/2 mile
Sunday, 4/5- 20 min @0.7 miles
Monday, 4/6- 20 min @0.7 miles
Tuesday, 4/7- 20 min @0.7 miles
Walk outside or on a treadmill you have at home.We can help motivate and support one another.
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.