15 Weeks Down and Just 37 More To Go…

Apr 15, 2020 @ 6:00am
Another week down…How’s all my walkers doing?

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy?

I’m walking on the treadmill still.  I’m working on getting my husband on some walks and maybe we can walk outside around the neighborhood.

Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:

Wednesday, 4/8- 15 min @1/2 mile

Thursday, 4/9- 15 min @1/2 mile

Friday, 4/10- 20 min @0.7 miles

Saturday, 4/11-  15 min @1/2 mile

Sunday, 4/12- 15 min @1/2 mile

Monday, 4/13- 15 min @1/2 mile

Tuesday, 4/14- 20 min @0.7 miles

Walk outside or on a treadmill you have at home. We can help motivate and support one another.

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

