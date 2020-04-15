15 Weeks Down and Just 37 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
Another week down…How’s all my walkers doing?
Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy?
I’m walking on the treadmill still. I’m working on getting my husband on some walks and maybe we can walk outside around the neighborhood.
Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:
Wednesday, 4/8- 15 min @1/2 mile
Thursday, 4/9- 15 min @1/2 mile
Friday, 4/10- 20 min @0.7 miles
Saturday, 4/11- 15 min @1/2 mile
Sunday, 4/12- 15 min @1/2 mile
Monday, 4/13- 15 min @1/2 mile
Tuesday, 4/14- 20 min @0.7 miles
Walk outside or on a treadmill you have at home. We can help motivate and support one another.
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.