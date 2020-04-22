16 Weeks Down and Just 36 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
16 weeks down…How’s all my walkers doing?
Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy?
I’m walking on the treadmill still. I’m working on getting my husband on some walks and maybe we can walk outside around the neighborhood.
Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:
Wednesday, 4/15- 20 min @0.7 miles
Thursday, 4/16- 20 min @0.7 miles
Friday, 4/117- 15 min @1/2 mile
Saturday, 4/18- 15 min @1/2 mile
Sunday, 4/19- 15 min @1/2 mile
Monday, 4/20- 20 min @0.7 miles
Tuesday, 4/21- 20 min @0.7 miles
Walk outside or on a treadmill you have at home. Lets continue to motivate and support one another.
Do you have any new goals?
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
