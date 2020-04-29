      Weather Alert

17 Weeks Down and Just 35 More To Go…

Apr 29, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

How’s all my walkers doing?

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy?

I’m still walking on the treadmill everyday.  I prefer morning because it gives me energy to get through the day.

Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:

Wednesday, 4/22- 20 min @0.7 miles

Thursday, 4/23- 20 min @0.7 miles

Friday, 4/24- 20 min @0.7 miles

Saturday, 4/25- 20 min @0.7 miles

Sunday, 4/26- 15 min @1/2 mile

Monday, 4/27- 15 min @1/2 mile

Tuesday, 4/28- 15 min @1/2 mile

Walk outside or on a treadmill you have at home. Lets continue to motivate and support one another.

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

