17 Weeks Down and Just 35 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
How’s all my walkers doing?
Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy?
I’m still walking on the treadmill everyday. I prefer morning because it gives me energy to get through the day.
Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:
Wednesday, 4/22- 20 min @0.7 miles
Thursday, 4/23- 20 min @0.7 miles
Friday, 4/24- 20 min @0.7 miles
Saturday, 4/25- 20 min @0.7 miles
Sunday, 4/26- 15 min @1/2 mile
Monday, 4/27- 15 min @1/2 mile
Tuesday, 4/28- 15 min @1/2 mile
Walk outside or on a treadmill you have at home. Lets continue to motivate and support one another.
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.