Chancellor Volunteer Fire Department- Santa Run Schedule

Last week, I talked about the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department Santa Runs. As promised…the Chancellor list is out.
Friday, November 29th starting at 6:00 p.m. Oak Grove, Loriella Park Drive, Salem Station Blvd, Battlefield Green, Waverly Village, Maple Grove, Sheraton Hills East, Paramount Senior Living, Spring Arbor and Spotsylvania Towne Center. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Saturday, December 21st starting at 1:45 p.m. Estates of Chancellorsville, Mineral Springs, Campaign Court, River Junction, Fawn Hills, Burlingame, Rapidan Drive, Bishop’s Lane, Flint Hill and Golden Oaks. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Friday, December 20th starting at 6:00 p.m. Fredericksburg Health & Rehab, Heatherstone Drive, Chewning Lane, 5 Mile Road, Sheraton Hills, Sheraton Oaks, Carriage Hill/Chancellor’s Village and Chancellor Green. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Saturday, December 14th starting at 1:45 p.m. Whitehall, Spring Creek, Lake Wilderness I, Lake Wilderness II, Fawn Lake, Winewood and Fox Chase. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Friday, December 13th starting at 6:00 p.m. Royal Oaks, Red Rose Village, Smoke Tree, Falcon Ridge, Grant Wood, Ashley Park and Ashley Park South. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Saturday, December 7th starting at 3:45 p.m. Estates of Lee Jackson, Chancellor West, Raintree, Stonewall Estates, Sawhill, Sawtooth Lane, Summers Landing, Cloverdale, Ashby Drive, Westbury Manor Drive, Regency Glen Drive, Highland Park, Brian Drive, Harvestdale, Enchanted Woods and Runnymeade Trail. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Friday, December 6th starting at 6:00 p.m. Piedmont Hills/Piedmont Landing, New Deerfield, Deerfield, Creekwood, Chancellor Park, Meadows Park, Timbers/Camelot, Redground Road and Salem Fields. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.
Saturday, November 30th starting at 1:45 p.m. Willow Oaks, Chancellorsville Crossing/Ashley Farms, Glade Drive, 9 Mile Run Drive, Chancellor Oaks/Anderson Estates, Camp Fire Lane/Trench Court, Motts Run Estates, River Bluffs, Chapel Hills, Stonegate Manor Drive, Glenhaven and Mill Road. The following maps indicate the routes the fire truck will navigate through the specific areas. While we apologize if your street is not highlighted on the map, we have planned the routes based on the safest navigation of the emergency apparatus.