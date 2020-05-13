19 Weeks Down And Just 33 More To Go…
Where’s all my walkers???
Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy?
Whether you’ve been walking since January 1st or just started walking yesterday we can do this! We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.
I’m walking on the treadmill everyday.
Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:
Wednesday, 5/6- 15 min @1/2 mile
Thursday, 5/7- 15 min @1/2 mile
Friday, 5/8- 15 min @1/2 mile
Saturday, 5/9- 20 min @0.7 miles
Sunday, 5/10- 20 min @0.7 miles
Monday, 5/11- 20 min @0.7 miles
Tuesday, 5/12- 20 min @0.7 miles
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
