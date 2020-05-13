      Weather Alert

19 Weeks Down And Just 33 More To Go…

May 13, 2020 @ 6:00am
Where’s all my walkers???

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy?

Whether you’ve been walking since January 1st or just started walking yesterday we can do this!  We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.

I’m walking on the treadmill everyday.

Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:

Wednesday, 5/6- 15 min @1/2 mile

Thursday, 5/7- 15 min @1/2 mile

Friday, 5/8- 15 min @1/2 mile

Saturday, 5/9- 20 min @0.7 miles

Sunday, 5/10- 20 min @0.7 miles

Monday, 5/11- 20 min @0.7 miles

Tuesday, 5/12- 20 min @0.7 miles

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

