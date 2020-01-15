      Weather Alert

2 Weeks Down and Just 50 More To Go…

Jan 15, 2020 @ 6:00am

Where’s my WFLS Walkers?  Are you still committed to walking everyday for at least 15 minutes?

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim and Amanda?

I’m still getting a walk in everyday on my treadmill in my basement.  From 15, 20 or 30 minutes.  My cat, Tyrion watches me or plays with his toys.  I also had Molly (one of my chickens) watching me on Sunday from the window.  She was so cute.  She looked so confused.  She watched me for about 6 minutes before she got bored.  haha

Wednesday, 1/8- 20 min @1/2 mile

Thursday, 1/9- 15 min @1/2 mile

Friday, 1/10- 15 miles @1/2 mile

Saturday, 1/11- 30 min @1 mile

Sunday, 1/12- 30 min @1 mile

Monday, 1/13- 15 min @1/2 mile

Tuesday, 1/4- 15 min @1/2 mile

 

Let’s walk everyday for at least 15 minutes to motivate and support one another.

Are you in?  Email me at Bonnie@wfls.com

