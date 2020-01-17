      Weather Alert

2020 Country Megaticket- Jiffy Lube Live

Jan 17, 2020 @ 3:38pm

The 2020 Country Megaticket at Jiffy Lube Live lineup has been announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10am

(support acts are subject to change)

Brooks & Dunn with special guests – Saturday, May 23

Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis – Saturday, June 13

Kenny Chesney with Michael Franti & Spearhead – Thursday, June 18

Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith – Friday, July 10

Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress – Saturday, July 18

Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae – Saturday, August 8

Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver – Saturday, August 15

Luke Bryan with Morgan Wallen and Runaway June – Sunday, August 23

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and HARDY – Saturday, August 29

Rascal Flatts with special guests – Saturday, September 12

TAGS
2020 country megaticket fun hottest concerts Jiffy Lube Live megaticket tickets wfls