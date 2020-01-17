2020 Country Megaticket- Jiffy Lube Live
The 2020 Country Megaticket at Jiffy Lube Live lineup has been announced.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10am
(support acts are subject to change)
Brooks & Dunn with special guests – Saturday, May 23
Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis – Saturday, June 13
Kenny Chesney with Michael Franti & Spearhead – Thursday, June 18
Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith – Friday, July 10
Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress – Saturday, July 18
Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae – Saturday, August 8
Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver – Saturday, August 15
Luke Bryan with Morgan Wallen and Runaway June – Sunday, August 23
Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and HARDY – Saturday, August 29
Rascal Flatts with special guests – Saturday, September 12