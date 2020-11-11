2020 Veterans Day Freebies- 11/11

A vintage flag of the United States of America for Veteran's day
To honor and salute Veterans on this Veterans Day many restaurants are offering free or discounted meals. Some offers are strictly for vets; others include active-duty and retired troops. Make sure to have Military I.D. or go in uniform! (*Call ahead to confirm)
Here’s a list of places in our area…
7-Eleven: Veterans can get a free cup of coffee with 7Rewards loyalty card
Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage.
Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu.
Bonefish Grill: 10% discount
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID through Wednesday. The chain also has an ongoing 10% discount for active and retired service members.
Chili’s: Free meal from a special menu.
Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID with this Coupon.
Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.
Dairy Queen: Free Medium Blizzard
Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich.
Dunkin’: Free doughnut of your choice.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free combo meal cards for veterans and active-duty military who visit a Freddy’s location Wednesday. The cards are good through Nov. 30th.
Golden Corral: Through Nov. 30th, Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active duty and veterans. The cards can be used once through May 31st for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday.
IHOP: Make to order breakfast at IHOP, which will include a Free pancake until 7pm for Veterans.
Joe’s Crab Shack: All veterans can enjoy 20% off. Valid for parties up to 4.
Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.
Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal between 3pm to 6 pm from the American Roadhouse menu.
Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: Purchase one roller grill item and get a second free and a fountain drink or coffee of any size for free.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: First six ounces of frozen yogurt are free for veterans.
Metro Diner: 50% off breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Mission BBQ: Veterans and active duty will receive a free sandwich.
O’Charley’s: Free meal from special menu. Plus, the chain has a 10% military discount daily.
Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product Wednesday. Also, the chain has a daily heroes discount offering 10% off entire checks to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID.
Pilot Flying J: Free breakfast combo, which includes coffee, for veterans and military on the Pilot Flying J app through Nov. 15th.
Qdoba: 50% off any entree.
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.
Red Robin: This deal starts the day after Veterans Day. From Thursday through Nov. 30, veterans and active military who are current Red Robin Royalty members can get a free tavern burger served with bottomless fries.
Sheetz: Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any location. Plus a free car wash.
Shoney’s: ‘Thank You’ to America’s heroes by offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast, to all Veterans and Active Duty Military members on 11.11.20 from open – 11 am.
Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses.
Texas Roadhouse: is handing out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.
WaWa: Free coffee of any size to veterans, active military members and their families. No military ID required.
Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Hours can vary by location. Service members enrolled in the Veterans Advantage program can get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase from Wednesday through Dec. 31st.