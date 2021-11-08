2021 Veterans Day Freebies- 11/11

To honor and salute our Veterans on this Veterans Day many restaurants/businesses are offering free or discounted meals. These offers are strictly for vets; active-duty and retired for November 11th, 2021. Make sure to have Military I.D. or go in uniform! (*Call ahead to confirm)
Here’s a list of places in our area…
7-Eleven:Free coffee or Big Gulp when you download the app and register using Veterans’ Advantage.
Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu.
Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% discount on in-store purchases with valid ID.
BJ’s Restaurant: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage. Dine-in only.
Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu.
Bonefish Grill: 10% off everyday
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.
BuyBuy Baby: 25% off from 11/11-11/14, 2021 with valid military or veteran ID.
Chili’s: Free meal from a special menu.
Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when dining in.
Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Dollar General: 20% discount on in-store and online purchases. (11/11-11/14)
Dunkin’: Free doughnut of your choice.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free combo meal cards for veterans and active-duty military who visit a Freddy’s location. The cards are good through Nov. 30th, 2021.
Golden Corral: Free “Thank You” meals for dining in on Veterans Day for Military Appreciation Night from 5pm-Close.
Great Clips: Free haircut or free haircut card.
Hooters: 10 free boneless wings with any 10 purchased from a long list of wing styles.
IHOP: Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in Only.
IKEA: Free meal. Military ID Required.
Joe’s Crab Shack: All veterans can get a free meal ($15 value) at participating locations.
Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and coffee.
Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal between 3pm to 6 pm.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: First six ounces of frozen yogurt are free for veterans.
Mission BBQ: Veterans and active duty will receive a free sandwich.
O’Charley’s: Free meals from the “Veterans Thank You Menu” with valid ID, as well as a 10% military discount all year long.
Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu. Dine-in only.
Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product. Dine-in or to go.
Pilot Flying J: Free meal at participating locations via special offer in the app.
Publix: Save 10% on groceries.
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.
Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries for dine-in or to-go. (Veterans and active-duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members only.)
Shoney’s: Free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar until 11 am. Dine-in only.
Starbucks: One free coffee, also eligible to military spouses.
Target: 10% off on two storewide purchases with Target Circle on the App.
Texas Roadhouse: Will hand out dinner vouchers in the parking lot. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.
Wendy’s: Free coffee for veterans, active duty and family members.