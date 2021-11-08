      Weather Alert

2021 Veterans Day Freebies- 11/11

Nov 8, 2021 @ 8:30am
To honor and salute our Veterans on this Veterans Day many restaurants/businesses are offering free or discounted meals.  These offers are strictly for vets; active-duty and retired for November 11th, 2021.  Make sure to have Military I.D. or go in uniform!  (*Call ahead to confirm)

Here’s a list of places in our area…

7-Eleven:Free coffee or Big Gulp  when you download the app and register using Veterans’ Advantage.

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu.

Bed Bath & Beyond:  25% discount on in-store purchases with valid ID.

BJ’s Restaurant: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage.  Dine-in only.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu.

Bonefish Grill:   10% off everyday

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

BuyBuy Baby:  25% off from 11/11-11/14, 2021 with valid military or veteran ID.

Chili’s: Free meal from a special menu.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when dining in.

Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Dollar General: 20% discount on in-store and online purchases.  (11/11-11/14)

Dunkin’: Free doughnut of your choice.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free combo meal cards for veterans and active-duty military who visit a Freddy’s location. The cards are good through Nov. 30th, 2021.

Golden Corral: Free “Thank You” meals for dining in on Veterans Day for Military Appreciation Night from 5pm-Close.

Great Clips: Free haircut or free haircut card.

Hooters:  10 free boneless wings with any 10 purchased from a long list of wing styles.

IHOP: Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations.  Dine-in Only.

IKEA:  Free meal.  Military ID Required.

Joe’s Crab Shack: All veterans can get a free meal ($15 value) at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and coffee.

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal between 3pm to 6 pm.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: First six ounces of frozen yogurt are free for veterans.

Mission BBQ: Veterans and active duty will receive a free sandwich.

O’Charley’s: Free meals from the “Veterans Thank You Menu” with valid ID, as well as a 10% military discount all year long.

Olive Garden:  Free entrée from a special menu.  Dine-in only.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product.  Dine-in or to go.

Pilot Flying J:  Free meal at participating locations via special offer in the app.

Publix:  Save 10% on groceries.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin:  Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries for dine-in or to-go.  (Veterans and active-duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members only.)

Shoney’s:  Free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar until 11 am. Dine-in only.

Starbucks: One free coffee, also eligible to military spouses.

Target: 10% off on two storewide purchases with Target Circle on the App.

Texas Roadhouse:  Will hand out dinner vouchers in the parking lot.  Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

Wendy’s: Free coffee for veterans, active duty and family members.

