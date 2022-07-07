Allen & Allen Honors 20 Locals with Hometown Heroes Award
RICHMOND, Va. (June 22, 2022) – The personal injury law firm of Allen & Allen today announced the recipients of its Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Awards. The 13th annual awards program celebrates acts of local heroism in the communities surrounding Richmond, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg.
This year’s class joins a group of more than 500 heroes who have been recognized by Allen & Allen since the program began in 2010.
“While the world looks a bit different each year, one thing remains constant, and that’s the fact that incredible people continue to inspire others and do important work in our communities – truly heroes among us,” said Edward Allen, President of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen. “Each year at the Allen Law Firm, we look forward to connecting with and spotlighting local heroes who, like us, are committed to carrying out their work in service to others.”
The 2022 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes include:
