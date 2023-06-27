93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

2023 4th of July Events/Fireworks

June 27, 2023 9:22AM EDT
Alpha July 4th 2023

Are you looking for something to do in the area for the long 4th of July weekend?  Or are you looking on where to see Fireworks in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford or Colonial Beach?

There’s so many things going on like the Spotsylvania Stars & Stripes Spectacular, Fallen Heroes 5 Miler, Festival of the streets, 4th of July at Ferry Farm,  Fredericksburg Nationals Baseball game, Stafford’s Pratt Park with live music and food trucks, and lots more.

Saturday, 7/1

Spotsylvania Stars & Stripes Spectacular 

 

Monday, 7/2

Colonial Beach Fireworks

 

Tuesday, 7/3

4th in Fredericksburg 

Stafford at Ferry Farm

Stafford 4th of July Spectacular

 

Fireworks on the 4th of July will be at:

Fredericksburg Nationals Park- 9pm

Stafford’s Pratt Park- 9:30pm

NOTE:  You will be able to view the fireworks from Pratt Park, Old Mill Park, Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium and the Fredericksburg Expo Center Parking lot.

  • Bring lawn chairs
  • No tents allowed
  • No alcoholic beverages
  • No sparklers
  • No grills
  • Dogs must be on a leash
