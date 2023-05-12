93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

2023 ACM Awards: The winners

May 11, 2023 10:21PM EDT
Academy of Country Music

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streamed live on Prime Video Thursday night from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Here are the winners in the main categories:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne

GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

SONG OF THE YEAR
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
“Wait in the Truck,” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
HARDY

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Wait in the Truck,” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

