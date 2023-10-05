93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

2023 Record Store Day Black Friday: Exclusive vinyl from Dierks, Willie + more

October 5, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Share
Courtesy of Capitol Nashville

Get ready, vinyl collectors.

Record Store Day has unveiled the list of exclusive releases for its 2023 Black Friday event, which will take place at independent record stores on November 24.

The upcoming releases include Dierks Bentley‘s Up On The Ridge (10th Anniversary Edition)Willie Nelson‘s Shotgun Willie (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)Jerry Lee Lewis‘ At The Palomino Club and Billy Strings‘ two-track 12-inch LP release of “California Sober” featuring Willie Nelson and “Whiskey River (Live from Hollywood Bowl).”

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Better LifeKeith Urban 2005
9:52pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
9:48pm
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
9:45pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
9:42pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
9:33pm
View Full Playlist