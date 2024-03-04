93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

2024 ACM Awards: Date + location announced

March 4, 2024 1:15PM EST
Courtesy of Academy of Country Music

ACM Awards season is upon us, y’all.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards is set to take place May 16 in Frisco, Texas, and will stream live worldwide on Prime Video.

“Frisco, Texas, and The Star District proved to be the perfect new home for the evolution of this Emmy-nominated ‘party,’ bringing music’s biggest global superstars to the passionate and loyal Texas country music fans!” ACM CEO Damon Whiteside says in a press statement.

This marks the second consecutive year the award show will broadcast from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Show hosts, nominees, performers and more will be announced later.

Tickets to attend the 2024 ACM Awards go on sale Friday, March 8. For presale access, visit acmcountry.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

