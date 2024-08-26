93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

2024 CMA Awards: Nominees to be announced Sept. 9

August 26, 2024 12:30PM EDT
Share
Courtesy of CMA

The final nominees for the 58th annual CMA Awards will be announced on Sept. 9 at 7 a.m. CT. A full list of nominees will be available at cmaawards.com.

Winners will then be chosen by eligible voting CMA members in October during the final round of voting, before they’re announced on Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Hosts, performers and presenters will be revealed at a later date.

The 58th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
5:20am
Pink SkiesZach Bryan
5:17am
Must Be Doing Something RightBilly Currington
5:06am
I Had Some HelpPost Malone W/Morgan Wallen
5:03am
White HorseChris Stapleton
4:58am
View Full Playlist