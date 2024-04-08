93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

2024 CMT Music Awards: The winners

April 7, 2024 11:08PM EDT
The 2024 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, aired live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on CBS Sunday.

Here are the winners:

Video of the Year
Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”

Female Video of the Year
Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

Male Video of the Year
Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Duo/Group Video of the Year
Dan + Shay, “Save Me The Trouble”

Collaborative Video of the Year
Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year
Ashley Cooke, “your place”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year
Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”

CMT Performance of the Year
Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor”

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year
Scotty McCreery, “It Matters To Her”

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award
Trisha Yearwood

 

