2024 People’s Choice Awards: The winners

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Barbie actor Simu Liu, were held Sunday night. Here’s the list of winners:



THE MOVIE

Barbie

THE ACTION MOVIE

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

THE COMEDY MOVIE

Barbie

THE DRAMA MOVIE

Oppenheimer

THE MALE MOVIE STAR

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR

Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR

Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR

Jenna Ortega (Scream VI)

THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE

America Ferrera (Barbie)

THE SHOW

Grey’s Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW

Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA SHOW

The Last of Us

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW

Loki

THE REALITY SHOW

The Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW

The Voice

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW

The Summer I Turned Pretty

THE MALE TV STAR

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

THE FEMALE TV STAR

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

THE COMEDY TV STAR

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

THE DRAMA TV STAR

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

THE TV PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish (Swarm)

THE REALITY TV STAR

Khloé Kardashian (The Kardashians)

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT

Ariana Madix (Dancing with the Stars)

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW

The Kelly Clarkson Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE HOST

Jimmy Fallon (That’s My Jam)

THE MALE ARTIST

Jung Kook

THE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

THE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Jelly Roll

THE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Lainey Wilson

THE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

THE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Shakira

THE POP ARTIST

Taylor Swift

THE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Nicki Minaj

THE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

THE NEW ARTIST

Ice Spice

THE GROUP/DUO

Stray Kids

THE SONG

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

THE ALBUM

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

THE COLLABORATION SONG

“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

THE CONCERT TOUR

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY

Taylor Swift

THE COMEDY ACT

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

THE ATHLETE

Travis Kelce

PEOPLE’S ICON AWARD

Adam Sandler

MUSIC ICON AWARD

Lenny Kravitz

