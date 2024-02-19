2024 People’s Choice Awards: The winners
The 2024 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Barbie actor Simu Liu, were held Sunday night. Here’s the list of winners:
THE MOVIE
Barbie
THE ACTION MOVIE
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
THE COMEDY MOVIE
Barbie
THE DRAMA MOVIE
Oppenheimer
THE MALE MOVIE STAR
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR
Margot Robbie (Barbie)
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR
Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR
Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR
Jenna Ortega (Scream VI)
THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE
America Ferrera (Barbie)
THE SHOW
Grey’s Anatomy
THE COMEDY SHOW
Only Murders in the Building
THE DRAMA SHOW
The Last of Us
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW
Loki
THE REALITY SHOW
The Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW
The Voice
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW
The Summer I Turned Pretty
THE MALE TV STAR
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
THE FEMALE TV STAR
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
THE COMEDY TV STAR
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
THE DRAMA TV STAR
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
THE TV PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish (Swarm)
THE REALITY TV STAR
Khloé Kardashian (The Kardashians)
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT
Ariana Madix (Dancing with the Stars)
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW
The Kelly Clarkson Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE HOST
Jimmy Fallon (That’s My Jam)
THE MALE ARTIST
Jung Kook
THE FEMALE ARTIST
Taylor Swift
THE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Jelly Roll
THE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Lainey Wilson
THE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
THE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Shakira
THE POP ARTIST
Taylor Swift
THE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Nicki Minaj
THE R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé
THE NEW ARTIST
Ice Spice
THE GROUP/DUO
Stray Kids
THE SONG
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
THE ALBUM
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
THE COLLABORATION SONG
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
THE CONCERT TOUR
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY
Taylor Swift
THE COMEDY ACT
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
THE ATHLETE
Travis Kelce
PEOPLE’S ICON AWARD
Adam Sandler
MUSIC ICON AWARD
Lenny Kravitz
