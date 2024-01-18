93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

2024 Watershed Festival: Luke Bryan, Old Dominion + HARDY to headline

January 18, 2024 11:30AM EST
Watershed Festival has announced the lineup for its 2024 event, happening August 2-4 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

The bill includes headliners Luke BryanOld Dominion and HARDY, as well as Cole SwindellDylan ScottRiley GreenBrian KelleyMaddie & TaeThe Cadillac ThreeTerri ClarkAshland Craft, Josh RossZach TopKoe WetzelPecos & the Rooftops and Dee Jay Silver.

Additionally, up-and-comers Kassi AshtonMeghan PatrickMae EstesJake WorthingtonGraham BarhamJade EaglesonGreylan JamesMadeline MerloMatt Schuster and more will perform on the Next From Nashville stage.

Festival passes go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. PT at watershedest.com.

