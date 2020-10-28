43 Weeks Down And Just 9 More To Go…
Thanks for all my WFLS walkers who have been sticking this out with me….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!
We are all doing this together to inspire, motivate and support one another. If you need a rest day and that’s okay too. Take them when you need them.
I didn’t do so good this past week. I hurt my left shoulder and neck from sleeping wrong. So I had to take a bit of a break for a few days. I’m better now.
Here’s what my past week looked like:
Wednesday, 10/21- 20 min
Thursday, 10/22- Rest
Friday, 10/23- 20 min
Saturday, 10/24- Rest
Sunday, 10/25- Rest
Monday, 10/26- Rest
Tuesday, 10/27- 20 min
