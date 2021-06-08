Cicada Shaped Ice Cream Treats

The latest brood of Cicadas will be gone before you know it.
On Friday, I saw Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream and Coffee Shop in Arlington was making and selling little ice creams shaped as Cicadas. I thought I could totally make that with my niece.
I saw my niece and nephew this weekend at their new home in Richmond. After dinner, we had an ice cream party where we made the cicadas. The kids think the cicadas are gross but they loved making this treat.
You only need 5 ingredients.
How to make:
Put two scoops of the chocolate ice cream in a bowl or on a plate. Add some whipped topping at the back. Add your eyes and sprinkle the chocolate jimmies along the top of the ice cream and whipped topping. Then add your waffle cones pieces. Very simple!
*Note no real cicadas were harmed or used in this ice cream. 🙂