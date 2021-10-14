      Weather Alert

Weekend Happenings: Fall Crafts, Oktoberfest & Haunts

Oct 14, 2021 @ 8:24am

Oct. 14th-Oct. 17th, 2021

  • Jason Aldean At Jiffy Lube Live, Saturday Oct. 16th At 7 PM!

  • Fredericksburg Fall Home & Craft Fair

    • Oct. 16th-17th. FXBG Expo & Conference Center. The Fredericksburg Fall Home and Craft Festival is a chance to meet home & garden businesses face to face, get great advice combined with a chance to shop locally from Hand made Craft vendors for the upcoming holiday shopping and decorating season. 

  • FredNats Concert Series Presents: Oktoberfest featuring Blue Oyster Cult

    • Sat. Oct. 16th. Gates open at 2pm. FredNats Ballpark. The 2021 FredNats Concert Series will close out with an Oktoberfest celebration! Head to the ballpark for an afternoon full of live music, seasonal beverages, food and more! 6 Bears & A Goat and Coyote Hole Ciderworks will be on site with seasonal offerings and sampling. Tickets available only online. More Info HERE.

  • 2021 Bowling Green Harvest Festival

    • The 31st Annual Harvest Festival will be held, rain or shine on Saturday, October 16, 2021,  9 am to 4 pm. Free Admission. Crafts, Live Music, Food Vendors, Car & Truck Show, Petting Zoo, Farmer’s Market & more!
  • Stafford County Fair Opens Thursday, October 14th- Sunday, October 17th
    • The Stafford County Fair opens Thursday night with the Dirt Drags at the Motor Sports Track. Vendors, Food, Displays, Petting Zoo, 4H, Homemaking Contest & Entertainment all weekend.  9000 Celebrate Va Pkwy, Fredericksburg VA 22406. More Info HERE.

  • Kings Dominion “Halloween Haunt”

    • Fridays, Saturday’s & Sunday’s. Runs thru Oct. 31st. Find more info HERE. 

  • Workhouse Haunt: The Collection:

    • Opening Night Is Sunday Oct. 3rd And Will Run Thru November 6th. Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays 7-10pm. Workhouse Arts Center. Workhouse Haunt Takes Guests In Small Groups For A Frightening 30-Minute Experience That Brings Them Next To Abandoned, Historic Buildings And Into The Dark Woods.  Advanced Ticket Purchase Is Strongly Suggested. Ticket Info HERE.

  • Ashland Berry Farm Haunts 

    • Terror On The Farm. 4 Haunts Including: Booger Woods, Cresthill Manor, Georgie’s Mortuary, 3D Whispering Walls. Find Ticket Info & More HERE.
