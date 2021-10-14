Weather Alert
Weekend Happenings
Weekend Happenings: Fall Crafts, Oktoberfest & Haunts
Oct 14, 2021 @ 8:24am
Oct. 14th-Oct. 17th, 2021
Jason Aldean At Jiffy Lube Live, Saturday Oct. 16th At 7 PM!
Fredericksburg Fall Home & Craft Fair
Oct. 16th-17th. FXBG Expo & Conference Center. The Fredericksburg Fall Home and Craft Festival is a chance to meet home & garden businesses face to face, get great advice combined with a chance to shop locally from Hand made Craft vendors for the upcoming holiday shopping and decorating season.
FredNats Concert Series Presents: Oktoberfest featuring Blue Oyster Cult
Sat. Oct. 16th. Gates open at 2pm. FredNats Ballpark. The 2021 FredNats Concert Series will close out with an Oktoberfest celebration! Head to the ballpark for an afternoon full of live music, seasonal beverages, food and more! 6 Bears & A Goat and Coyote Hole Ciderworks will be on site with seasonal offerings and sampling. Tickets available only online. More Info
HERE.
2021 Bowling Green Harvest Festival
The 31st Annual Harvest Festival will be held, rain or shine on Saturday, October 16, 2021, 9 am to 4 pm. Free Admission. Crafts, Live Music, Food Vendors, Car & Truck Show, Petting Zoo, Farmer’s Market & more!
Stafford County Fair Opens Thursday, October 14th- Sunday, October 17th
The Stafford County Fair opens Thursday night with the Dirt Drags at the Motor Sports Track. Vendors, Food, Displays, Petting Zoo, 4H, Homemaking Contest & Entertainment all weekend.
9000 Celebrate Va Pkwy, Fredericksburg VA 22406. More Info
HERE.
Kings Dominion “Halloween Haunt”
Fridays, Saturday’s & Sunday’s. Runs thru Oct. 31st. Find more info
HERE.
Workhouse Haunt: The Collection:
Opening Night Is Sunday Oct. 3rd And Will Run Thru November 6th. Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays 7-10pm. Workhouse Arts Center. Workhouse Haunt Takes Guests In Small Groups For A Frightening 30-Minute Experience That Brings Them Next To Abandoned, Historic Buildings And Into The Dark Woods. Advanced Ticket Purchase Is Strongly Suggested. Ticket Info
HERE.
Ashland Berry Farm Haunts
Terror On The Farm. 4 Haunts Including: Booger Woods, Cresthill Manor, Georgie’s Mortuary, 3D Whispering Walls. Find Ticket Info & More
HERE.
October 15th, 2021
