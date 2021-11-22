Turkey Talk Line From Butterball

Keep this handy…With Thanksgiving next week a lot of us will be preparing and cooking a Turkey for our family dinner.
If your turkey is frozen give your turkey 24 hours for every 5 pounds to thaw in the fridge.
The general rule for cooking an un-stuffed turkey is 20 minutes per pound.
Do you need some help with your turkey?
Butterball has a turkey talk line and they are standing by to help you out.
They’re available to answer your questions by phone at 1-800-BUTTERBALL, text at 844-877-3456, online chat, email, the Butterball Skill for Amazon Alexa, Facebook, Instagram and on TikTok!
No question is silly for them. They take over 100,000 calls each season. They are here to help you!