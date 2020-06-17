24 Weeks Down And Just 28 More To Go…
I pulled a muscle in my right arm while doing some gardening. It forced me to take a break and that’s okay. Your body will tell you when you need to slow down and that’s exactly what I needed.
Whether you've been walking since January 1st or just started walking yesterday we can do this! We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.
Whether you’ve been walking since January 1st or just started walking yesterday we can do this! We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.
Here’s what my week looked like
Wednesday, 6/10- 0- REST
Thursday, 6/11- 0- REST
Friday, 6/12- 0- REST
Saturday, 6/13- 0- REST
Sunday, 6/14- 0- REST
Monday, 6/15- 15 min @1/2 mile
Tuesday, 6/16- 15 min @1/2 mile
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
