      Weather Alert

24 Weeks Down And Just 28 More To Go…

Jun 17, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

I pulled a muscle in my right arm while doing some gardening.  It forced me to take a break and that’s okay.  Your body will tell you when you need to slow down and that’s exactly what I needed.

Hey Walkers!!!!  Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!

Whether you’ve been walking since January 1st or just started walking yesterday we can do this!  We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.

Here’s what my week looked like

Wednesday, 6/10- 0- REST

Thursday, 6/11- 0- REST

Friday, 6/12- 0- REST

Saturday, 6/13- 0- REST

Sunday, 6/14- 0- REST

Monday, 6/15- 15 min @1/2 mile

Tuesday, 6/16- 15 min @1/2 mile

 

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

TAGS
goals motivation support Walkers walking wfls