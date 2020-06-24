25 Weeks Down And Just 27 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
Where’s my walkers? We are so close to being at the half way point.
Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!
Whether you’ve been walking since January 1st or just started walking yesterday we can do this! We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.
Here’s what my week looked like
Wednesday, 6/17- 15 min @1/2 mile
Thursday, 6/18-20 min- 0.7 miles
Friday, 6/19- 15 min @1/2 mile
Saturday, 6/20- 15 min @1/2 mile
Sunday, 6/21- 15 min @1/2 mile
Monday, 6/22- 15 min @1/2 mile
Tuesday, 6/23- 0- needed a rest day
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.