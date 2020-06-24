      Weather Alert

25 Weeks Down And Just 27 More To Go…

Jun 24, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

Where’s my walkers?  We are so close to being at the half way point.

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!

Whether you’ve been walking since January 1st or just started walking yesterday we can do this!  We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.

Here’s what my week looked like

Wednesday, 6/17- 15 min @1/2 mile

Thursday, 6/18-20 min- 0.7 miles

Friday, 6/19- 15 min @1/2 mile

Saturday, 6/20- 15 min @1/2 mile

Sunday, 6/21- 15 min @1/2 mile

Monday, 6/22- 15 min @1/2 mile

Tuesday, 6/23- 0- needed a rest day

 

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

TAGS
everyday goals motivation support team walk walking walking everyday wfls wfls walkers