26 Weeks Down And Just 26 More To Go…
We made it to the halfway mark. If you’ve been walking with me since January 1st you will be glad to know that we are now at the halfway there with our walking goal of walking everyday.
Woo-hoo! And good job to all my walkers. We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.
WFLS Walkers- Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!
Here’s what my week looked like:
Wednesday, 6/24- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Thursday, 6/25- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Friday, 6/26- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Saturday, 6/27- 0- needed a rest day
Sunday, 6/28- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Monday, 6/29- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Tuesday, 6/30- 20 min- 0.7 miles
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.