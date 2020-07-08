      Weather Alert

27 Weeks Down And Just 25 More To Go…

Jul 8, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

Good job to all my walkers….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!

We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.

Here’s what my past week looked like:

Wednesday, 7/1- 20 min- 0.7 miles

Thursday, 7/2- 30 min- 1 mile

Friday, 7/3- 15 min- 1/2 mile

Saturday, 7/4- 15 min- 1/2 mile

Sunday, 7/5- 20 min- 0.7 miles

Monday, 7/6- 30 min- 1 mile

Tuesday, 7/7- 20 min- 0.7 miles

 

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

