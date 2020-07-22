      Weather Alert

29 Weeks Down And Just 23 More To Go…

Jul 22, 2020 @ 6:00am
We got this WFLS walkers….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!

We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.

Here’s what my past week looked like:

Wednesday, 7/15- 30 min- 1 mile

Thursday, 7/16- Rest day

Friday, 7/17- 30 min- 1 mile

Saturday, 7/18- 20 min- 0.7 miles

Sunday, 7/19- Rest day

Monday, 7/20- 20 min- 0.7 miles

Tuesday, 7/21- 20 min- 0.7 miles

 

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

