31 Weeks Down And Just 21 More To Go…

Aug 5, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

Where’s my WFLS walkers….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!

We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.

Here’s what my past week looked like:

Wednesday, 7/29- 20 min- 0.7 miles

Thursday, 7/30- Rest

Friday, 7/31- 20 min- 0.7 miles

Saturday, 8/1- Walked over an hour on a farm

Sunday, 8/2- Rest

Monday, 8/3- 15 min- 1/2 mile

Tuesday, 8/4- 30 min- 1 mile

 

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

