31 Weeks Down And Just 21 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
Where’s my WFLS walkers….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!
We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.
Here’s what my past week looked like:
Wednesday, 7/29- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Thursday, 7/30- Rest
Friday, 7/31- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Saturday, 8/1- Walked over an hour on a farm
Sunday, 8/2- Rest
Monday, 8/3- 15 min- 1/2 mile
Tuesday, 8/4- 30 min- 1 mile
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.