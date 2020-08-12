32 Weeks Down And Just 20 More To Go…
Where’s my WFLS walkers….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!
We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another. Sometimes you need a rest day and that’s okay too. Take them when you need them.
Here’s what my past week looked like:
Wednesday, 8/5- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Thursday, 8/6- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Friday, 8/7- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Saturday, 8/8- Rest day
Sunday, 8/9- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Monday, 8/10- Rest day
Tuesday, 8/11- 30 min- 1 mile
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.