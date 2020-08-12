      Weather Alert

32 Weeks Down And Just 20 More To Go…

Aug 12, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

Where’s my WFLS walkers….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!

We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.  Sometimes you need a rest day and that’s okay too.  Take them when you need them.

Here’s what my past week looked like:

Wednesday, 8/5- 20 min- 0.7 miles

Thursday, 8/6- 20 min- 0.7 miles

Friday, 8/7- 20 min- 0.7 miles

Saturday, 8/8- Rest day

Sunday, 8/9- 20 min- 0.7 miles

Monday, 8/10- Rest day

Tuesday, 8/11- 30 min- 1 mile

 

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

TAGS
motivation support together walk Walkers walking walking everyday wfls wfls walkers you got this