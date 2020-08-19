      Weather Alert

33 Weeks Down And Just 19 More To Go…

Aug 19, 2020 @ 6:00am


Where’s my WFLS walker???  Wendy, Tammy, Lisa, Barbara, Judy, Sandra and Dakota all checked in last week.  They are all getting in their walks in everyday.  Good job!!!!

We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another.  Sometimes you need a rest day and that’s okay too.  Take them when you need them.

Here’s what my past week looked like:

Wednesday, 8/12- 15 min- 1/2 mile

Thursday, 8/13- Rest day

Friday, 8/14- 15 min- 1/2 mile

Saturday, 8/15- Rest day

Sunday, 8/16- 20 min- 0.7 miles

Monday, 8/17- 15 min- 1/2 mile

Tuesday, 8/18- Rest day

 

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

