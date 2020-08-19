33 Weeks Down And Just 19 More To Go…
Where’s my WFLS walker??? Wendy, Tammy, Lisa, Barbara, Judy, Sandra and Dakota all checked in last week. They are all getting in their walks in everyday. Good job!!!!
We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another. Sometimes you need a rest day and that’s okay too. Take them when you need them.
Here’s what my past week looked like:
Wednesday, 8/12- 15 min- 1/2 mile
Thursday, 8/13- Rest day
Friday, 8/14- 15 min- 1/2 mile
Saturday, 8/15- Rest day
Sunday, 8/16- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Monday, 8/17- 15 min- 1/2 mile
Tuesday, 8/18- Rest day
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.