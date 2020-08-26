34 Weeks Down And Just 18 More To Go…
Where’s my WFLS walkers??? Last week, I heard from Wendy, and she said she’s walking about 4 miles per walk, taking a rest day after 4 consecutive days. And she’s lost 28 pounds since March! Woo hoo! Good job and Keep it up Wendy.
We are all doing this together to inspire and support one another. Sometimes you need a rest day and that’s okay too. Take them when you need them.
Here’s what my past week looked like:
Wednesday, 8/19- 15 min- 1/2 mile
Thursday, 8/20- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Friday, 8/21- 30 min- 1 mile
Saturday, 8/22- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Sunday, 8/23- 20 min- 0.7 miles
Monday, 8/24- Rest Day
Tuesday, 8/25- 20 min- 0.7 miles
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.