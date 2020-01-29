      Weather Alert

4 Weeks Down and Just 48 More To Go…

Jan 29, 2020 @ 8:22am
Where’s my WFLS Walkers?  Are you still committed to walking everyday for at least 15 minutes?

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim and Amanda?

I’m still getting a walk in everyday on my treadmill in my basement.

Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:

Wednesday, 1/22- 15 min @1/2 mile

Thursday, 1/23- 30 min @1 mile

Friday, 1/24- 15 miles @1/2 mile

Saturday, 1/25- 30 min @1 mile

Sunday, 1/26- 40 min @1 1/2 miles

Monday, 1/27- 15 min @1/2 mile

Tuesday, 1/28- 15 min @1/2 mile

 

Walk at least 15 minutes and we can help motivate and support one another.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

