40 Weeks Down And Just 12 More To Go…

Oct 7, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

How’s my WFLS walkers….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!

Keep on walking everyone!  My favorite place to walk is the beach.  You lose track of time and before you know it you’ve walked miles.  haha

We are all doing this together to inspire, motivate and support one another.  Sometimes you need a rest day and that’s okay too.  Take them when you need them.

 

Here’s what my past week looked like:

Wednesday, 9/30- Beach Walk

Thursday, 10/1- Beach Walk

Friday, 10/2- Beach Walk

Saturday, 10/3- Beach Walk

Sunday, 10/4- Beach Walk

Monday, 10/5- Rest

Tuesday, 10/6- 15 min

 

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at [email protected]

