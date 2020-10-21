      Weather Alert

42 Weeks Down And Just 10 More To Go…

Oct 21, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

How’s my WFLS walkers….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!

We are all doing this together to inspire, motivate and support one another.  If you need a rest day and that’s okay too.  Take them when you need them.

 

Here’s what my past week looked like:

Wednesday, 10/14- 20 min

Thursday, 10/15- 20 min

Friday, 10/16- 20 min

Saturday, 10/17- Rest

Sunday, 10/18- 15 min

Monday, 10/19- 15 min

Tuesday, 10/20- 15 min

 

*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Email me how you are doing at [email protected] or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

