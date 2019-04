Want something fun to do on Saturday? How about coming out to the 4th Annual Food Truck Rodeo in the Spotsylvania Courthouse Village.

There will be Approx 30 food & [non] vendors onsite, pony rides, music, and entertainment. Bring your chairs, and your appetite.

Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash.

FREE admission and FREE Parking!

*Rain date is Sunday, April 7th.