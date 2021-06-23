4th of July Events/Fireworks

Are you looking for something to do in the Fredericksburg area for the 4th of July weekend? Or are you looking on where to see Fireworks in Fredericksburg or Stafford?
Find it all here. There’s so many things going on like the Heritage Five-Mile Run, The Reading of the Declaration of Independence, Art in the Park, Farmer’s Market, 4th of July at Ferry Farm, Fredericksburg Nationals Baseball game, Stafford’s Pratt Park with live music and food trucks, and lots more.
Fireworks will be at:
Fredericksburg Nationals Park- 9pm
Stafford’s Pratt Park- 9:30pm
NOTE: You will be able to view the fireworks from Pratt Park, Old Mill Park, Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium and the Fredericksburg Expo Center Parking lot.