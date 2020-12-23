51 Weeks Down And Just 1 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
We have just 1 more week to go!!!!!
Thanks for all my WFLS walkers who have been sticking this out with me….Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda, Betsy, and Tammy!!!!
We are all doing this together to inspire, motivate and support one another. If you need a rest day and that’s okay too. Take them when you need them.
Here’s what my past week looked like:
Wednesday, 12/16- 15 min
Thursday, 12/17- 15 min
Friday, 12/18- 15 min
Saturday, 12/19- 15 min
Sunday, 12/20- 15 min
Monday, 12/21- 15 min
Tuesday, 12/22- 15 min
*Please contact your doctor before starting an exercise program.
Email me how you are doing at [email protected] or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.