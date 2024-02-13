6 Cool Things Siri Can Do – Including Harry Potter Spells!
February 13, 2024 6:15AM EST
Do you actively utilize Siri on your iPhone, or do you mainly instruct her to be silent when she unintentionally activates? Lifehacker recently compiled a list of lesser-known tasks Siri can perform. Here are a few noteworthy ones:
- Coin Toss and Dice Roll: Ask Siri to flip a coin, and she’ll inform you if it landed on heads or tails. Additionally, she can roll dice.
- Solve Math Problems: Like easily calculating your tip by asking Siri something like, “What’s 20% of $63.80?” She’ll promptly advise you to add $12.76.
- Article Reading: With iOS 17 and an open webpage in Safari, Siri can read articles aloud.
- There are three Harry Potter spells you can start casting via Hey Siri right away, and they’re actually somewhat useful:
- “Lumos”: This spell turns on your iPhone flashlight.
- “Nox”: Pronounced “knocks,” this spell turns off your iPhone flashlight.
- “Accio”: This spell opens apps on your iPhone. Say “Accio [app name]” to launch your desired app—you’ll have to use Face ID or enter your passcode if you start from the lock screen.
- Access Apple Wallet: Quickly open your Apple Wallet without searching through your phone, making it handy for retrieving items like concert tickets or boarding passes.
- Translation Assistance: When traveling in foreign countries, ask Siri to “say this…” in the desired language, providing a helpful translation tool.