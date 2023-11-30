93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

6 Virginia Towns That Feel Like a Hallmark Holiday Movie

November 30, 2023 6:00AM EST
Northern Virginia Magazine has compiled a list of 6 Virginia towns that feel like they could be a Hallmark holiday movie.

Guess what town made it on the list?  If you guessed Fredericksburg you are correct!  Fredericksburg comes in at number 3 on the list.  A few other Virginia towns that would be great for a Hallmark movie include Williamsburg, and Alexandria.

Find the complete list here.

What do you think?  I think downtown Bowling Green should be included on that list too.  Main street is just adorable.  I drove through there last weekend and it was very festive and busy with townspeople.

