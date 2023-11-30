6 Virginia Towns That Feel Like a Hallmark Holiday Movie

Couple window shopping outdoors in winter city street. Standing in front of a store window and looking inside. Holding shopping bags. Wearing warm clothes, hats and scarfs. Vienna, Austria. Smiling and talking.

Northern Virginia Magazine has compiled a list of 6 Virginia towns that feel like they could be a Hallmark holiday movie.

Guess what town made it on the list? If you guessed Fredericksburg you are correct! Fredericksburg comes in at number 3 on the list. A few other Virginia towns that would be great for a Hallmark movie include Williamsburg, and Alexandria.

Find the complete list here.

What do you think? I think downtown Bowling Green should be included on that list too. Main street is just adorable. I drove through there last weekend and it was very festive and busy with townspeople.