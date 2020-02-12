6 Weeks Down and Just 46 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
Where’s my WFLS Walkers? Are you still walking everyday like me?
Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim and Amanda?
I’m still getting a walk in everyday on my treadmill in my basement.
My cat Tyrion is normally waiting and watching me while I get my walk in. Yesterday morning he was obsessed with climbing all over the treadmill.
Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:
Wednesday, 2/5- 15 min @1/2 mile
Thursday, 2/6- 15 min @1/2 mile
Friday, 2/7- 15 miles @1/2 mile
Saturday, 2/8- 15 min @1/2 mile
Sunday, 2/9- 60 min @2 miles
Monday, 2/10- 30 min @1 mile
Tuesday, 2/11- 15 min @1/2 mile
Walk at least 15 minutes and we can help motivate and support one another.
Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.