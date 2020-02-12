      Weather Alert

6 Weeks Down and Just 46 More To Go…

Feb 12, 2020 @ 6:00am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

Where’s my WFLS Walkers?  Are you still walking everyday like me?

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim and Amanda?

I’m still getting a walk in everyday on my treadmill in my basement.

My cat Tyrion is normally waiting and watching me while I get my walk in.  Yesterday morning he was obsessed with climbing all over the treadmill.

Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:

Wednesday, 2/5- 15 min @1/2 mile

Thursday, 2/6- 15 min @1/2 mile

Friday, 2/7- 15 miles @1/2 mile

Saturday, 2/8- 15 min @1/2 mile

Sunday, 2/9- 60 min @2 miles

Monday, 2/10- 30 min @1 mile

Tuesday, 2/11- 15 min @1/2 mile

 

Walk at least 15 minutes and we can help motivate and support one another.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

TAGS
2020 walkers fifteen minutes fitness get healthy goals motivation support walk walking walking daily walking everyday we got this you got this